Boston College Kansas Preview Football (copy)

Steve Addazio is in his seventh season as Boston College's coach. 

It’s Wake Forest’s ACC opener without it being the first ACC team that the Deacons have faced this season — if that makes sense.

Wake Forest heads up to Boston College for what Coach Dave Clawson said is always one of the most-physical games of the season. It's the first game for the Deacons that counts in the ACC standings, as the Sept. 13 win over North Carolina was a nonconference game. 

“Steve Addazio is a hard-nosed, tough football coach,” Clawson said the Eagles’ coach. “This team has, always, every single year — they reflect his personality. They are one of the most physical teams every single year that we play.”

Here are five things to know about Boston College:

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Recommended for you

Load comments