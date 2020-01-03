- QB Sam Hartman (55-for-97, 830 yards, 4 touchdowns, 2 interceptions; 27 carries, 89 yards, 1 touchdown)
- RB Kenneth Walker III (98 carries, 579 yards, 4 touchdowns)
- WR Sage Surratt (66 catches, 1,001 yards, 11 touchdowns)
- WR Donavon Greene (13 catches, 249 yards, 2 touchdowns in 4 games)
- K Nick Sciba (24 of 25 field goals, 47 of 47 PATs)
- DE Boogie Basham (57 tackles, 11 sacks, 18 TFLs, 3 fumbles forced)
- LB Ryan Smenda Jr. (81 tackles, 7 TFLs, 2½ sacks)
- LB Ja’Cquez Williams (73 tackles, 6½ TFLs, 3½ sacks)
- S Nasir Greer (65 tackles, 3 fumbles forced)
- S Trey Rucker (65 tackles)
- CB Ja’Sir Taylor (30 tackles, 2 interceptions)
They'll welcome back
