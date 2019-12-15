Wake Forest’s run to its sixth College Cup in the last 13 seasons ended on Friday night in a 2-1 loss to top-ranked Virginia at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.
Coach Bobby Muuss’ fifth team at Wake Forest might not have been his most talented, especially when the injuries hit hard late in the season, but that didn’t matter. Showing plenty of grit and sticking to the Deacons’ style of play they won three NCAA Tournament games to make it back to the College Cup, which is soccer’s version of the Final Four.
Muuss told reporters after Friday’s loss that he couldn’t have been more proud of how his team handled everything thrown its way this season. He was especially proud of how they didn’t fold after falling behind Virginia 2-0 early in the game. The Cavaliers just happen to be the best defensive team in the country.
“I’m beaming with pride,” Muuss said.
As the Deacons head into the off-season here are five things that bode well for Muuss and the Deacons.
1. Reloading with young talent
It’s no secret that Muuss and his assistant coaches (Steve Armas, Dane Brenner and Jonathan Lagos) consistently land a top recruiting class every fall. Next fall should be no different as the Deacons lose three starters (Allistar Johnston, Bruno Lapa and Joey DeZart) as well as key contributors Eddie Folds and Tater Rennhack.
Injuries to Koby Carr, Aristotle Zarris, Justin McMaster and goalie Andreu Cases Mundet amounted to a lot of adversity this season. Muuss estimated that possible starters were out for a combined 90 games. With all of that going on this season the depth he built came shining through.
“You never want to take this team over another team because you have a lot of alumni sitting out here in the rain that would be quite upset,” Muuss said about what this team means to him. “I’m proud of my staff, and our training room was very, very busy this season. I don’t think externally, people might say ‘five losses, it was a tough year’ but to say that we were going to be in the College Cup with the injuries of who was in and out of our lineup - I’m extremely proud.”
2. Showing consistency isn’t easy
In his five seasons at Wake Forest Muuss has amassed 89 wins, the most of any program in the country. The Deacons have been so consistent these five seasons that their seed has been high enough in the NCAA Tournament where every one of their tournament games have been at Spry Stadium. They have reached the quarterfinals four times in those five seasons and won two of those games to get to the College Cup in 2016 and this past season.
“I think its unfair expectations,” Muuss said. “I think college soccer is evolving and to try and stay on top is hard to do. There are things that go into that."
There is a lure of professional soccer for a lot of college players all over the country.
"Kids that come in today don’t know in the next couple of weeks if they are going to be returning to school in January, and there are kids that sign with programs where you don’t know if they actually will show up in August," he said, "so college soccer is evolving, and to stay at the top of college soccer is one of the most difficult things you can do.”
3. Looking ahead to next season
The culture at Wake Forest is something Muuss and the players talk about all the time. The veterans do a great job of showing the younger players what’s expected. Bruno Lapa is a great example of how he grew each season while in a Wake Forest uniform. He didn’t play much his freshmen year, but by his senior year was the team’s leading scorer with 10 goals and three assists.
“I think going to two Final Fours in four years is special,” said Lapa, a two-time first-team All-America. “I think we proved we are very capable team and a very good program. After coming back after losing to Stanford (in the championship game in 2016) and coming back here proves a lot.”
Lapa said he had a message to the returning players.
“I was telling the younger guys we have the players, we have the coaching staff to play at a high level and come back,” he said, “and I’m confident this team will be back in the Final Four in the next couple of years.”
4. A strong second half against Virginia
Maybe other teams would have caved in after falling behind 2-0 in a big game such as the College Cup semifinal but not the Deacons.
“I told the guys at halftime I didn’t think the game was over and we didn’t have to make a lot of adjustments,” Muuss said. “They guys responded and we played to the final whistle. We had a chance with about five minutes left when we got it to 2-1 and we got one or two quality chances but couldn’t finish.”
Machop Chol had two quality shots at trying the game in the final five minutes but his shots were saved by goalie Colin Shutler.
“I told them, lose or win, I’m extremely proud to be the coach of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 2019 edition because these guys showed a lot of class and a lot of guts today,” Muuss said.
5. The Congregation’s support
The support from The Congregation, a local fan group that was at every home and away game this season, is a big part of the Wake Forest culture. Also, the support of the students at Spry Stadium is something that Muuss and his players embrace.
Despite the rain and 40-degree temperatures on Friday night there was plenty of support in Cary.
“It was great,” Muuss said about the crowd support at Friday’s game. “All the coaches in this room say they have the best fans in America, but it was great and they were here early and they were loud. I’m glad we got a goal to make a game of it, and I thought our guys deserved something out of it and the energy it brought was something special and I won’t forget it.”
The Deacons are an incredible 65-9-4 at Spry Stadium since Muuss arrived in 2015.
“I have to thank (the fans) for all season and it’s been incredible at Spry, and we would have liked to have given them another chance to cheer on Sunday but unfortunately they will have to wait until August,” Muuss said.
The Congregation has made such an impact it prompted Brenner to post on the fan group's Facebook page. "Just wanted to personally thank you all for your support not only throughout this year but every year," Brenner said.
