Syracuse is 4-7 this season after last week’s 56-34 loss to Louisville, and the Orange will either finish with half as many wins last season (when it won 10) or with less than half.

“For injury reasons or other reasons, things haven’t panned out the way they hoped for,” Clawson said. “But when we went into this season, I certainly viewed this game as being one of the most-challenging games that we would have.

“I think they’re a very talented football team. Their offensive skill is excellent.”

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments