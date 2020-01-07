For the second time this season, Wake has a chance to do something Wednesday night against No. 10 Florida State that it hasn’t done in nearly three years.
Win back-to-back ACC games.
Coach Danny Manning was pleased with the Deacons’ “grit and determination” in a 69-65 win at Pittsburgh on Saturday, climbing from an early 16-point hole.
“Because wins in our league are tough; on the road, they’re really hard,” Manning said. “For our guys to be able to continue to battle and motivate each other, support each other and come away with the win is something that we should be able to build upon.”
They’ll need more of the same when facing a Florida State team that’s won six straight, including a 13-point road win Saturday against Louisville, which was ranked No. 7 at the time.
The Deacons never won three straight games last season. After going 4-14 in ACC play in each of the last two seasons, the last time Wake Forest won consecutive league games was a three-game stretch to end the regular season in 2017.
Five things to watch:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.