This game doesn’t have a name, but if it did, what’s listed above should be it.
Douglas Clyde “Peahead” Walker is tied with Jim Grobe for the most coaching wins at Wake Forest, with 77 each. Walker’s .597 winning percentage (77-51-6 from 1937-50) is the best in Deacons history for coaches who spent at least four seasons at Wake Forest.
Before Walker’s 14-year tenure at Wake Forest started, though, he coached Elon from 1927 to 1936, winning the North State Conference in each of his last four seasons. His record with the school, then known as the Fightin’ Christians, was 44-41-3.
“So there’s kind of a neat football connection between the two institutions,” Clawson said. “I don’t think there’s a trophy named after him or anything, but we certainly have a shared history with our football coaches.”
