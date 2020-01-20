... was obviously just that — a win to quell a three-game losing slide in the ACC.

Moving forward, though, it might be just as important that the Deacons cruised in the final stages of the 80-62 win. When the final buzzer sounded about 8 p.m., it marked 48 hours until the Deacons would be on the court again.

“Whenever you get a win, especially during these type of long stretches, it’s definitely a good feeling," senior guard Brandon Childress said. "Once again, we found our groove. This is a good one, so we’ll be able to celebrate this one. But in 48 hours, we’ve got a quick turnaround playing a physical team, Clemson.”

Five things to watch in the game at Littlejohn Coliseum:

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments