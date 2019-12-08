Every team, no matter what sport or what level, needs a Tater.
Luckily, the ninth-ranked Wake Forest men’s soccer team has one in Nathanael “Tater” Rennhack, a fifth-year player who just might have been the most emotional player after Saturday night’s 1-0 win over UC Santa Barbara at Spry Stadium.
The Deacons are headed to the College Cup this week, and Rennhack fought back tears trying to describe his feelings.
“Man, I’m getting emotional just thinking about what this means to this team,” said Rennhack a few minutes after Saturday’s win.
Rennhack, a reserve forward who came back this season even though he already had earned his undergraduate degree, has been around the program since Coach Bobby Muuss arrived five seasons ago. You won’t find his name in the record book, and he’s never come close to making All-ACC but he’s not about individual accolades.
As teammates and coaches talk about Rennhack, the consensus is he’s a team guy through and through.
The nickname, Tater, was given to him by an older sister.
“My older sister started calling me Nater Tater,” he said. “So ever since I was younger like 3 years old I’ve always been called Tater and it stuck.”
Even though Rennhack already earned his degree in economics, Muuss and his coaching staff had no problem bringing him back. His veteran leadership, even though he didn’t see much playing time, has helped a young team.
“What an unbelievable human being,” Muuss said about Rennhack, who is from Westlake, Texas. “Great things happen to great people. He embodies what a student athlete is at Wake Forest. I couldn’t be happier for him.”
As Rennhack talked about what it means to get to the College Cup, he looked over at part of the Spry Stadium wall where the 2007 national championship plaque was located. Later this week he says he plans on bringing the entire team over to that spot.
“I’ve been thinking about taking all the guys out to Spry before we leave for Cary that we need to all look at the plaque that says 2007 national champions,” Rennhack said. “And I want to tell the guys that we can have our own plaque up there one day that says 2019 national champions, and no one can take that away from us.”
To do that, however, the Deacons will have to beat Virginia and then either Stanford or Georgetown in the championship match.
The Deacons have had plenty of talented teams in Muuss’ five seasons, but this year’s team has battled through plenty of adversity. But through all of that, Rennhack says they’ve become a stronger team.
“Everything fell at our feet really in the first four years and we didn’t have too many injuries or adversity,” Rennhack said. “But this year has been totally different but we just bonded together and kept grinding and now we are going to the College Cup. He had some games where we got lucky to win, and we had games we lost that we should have won so it’s been a roller coaster for sure.”
Because Rennhack has been around so long in the program he’s been a popular camp counseler at the various Bobby Muuss Soccer Camps held in the summer.
Senior Alistar Johnston says Rennhack is a favorite because of his unique name and his personality.
“He’s one of the biggest fan favorites I’ve seen, especially with the kids,” Johnston said. “If you come to any of the camps all the kids are lined up and they are trying to figure out their camp counselor and they all are yelling ‘We want Tater, we want Tater.’ And then they start chanting ‘Tater Tot’ so the rest of us are like I guess the kids don’t want us as their counselor.”
Rennhack admitted he lingered a little longer on the Spry Stadium field after Saturday’s game because he realized that was his last time playing at home in a Deacon uniform. In 2016 he played in just one game and in 2017 he played in six games and only 107 total minutes. Last season he played in 14 games, but this season he’s logged 274 minutes with most of them coming toward the end of the season.
Rennhack already has a job lined up working for an electrical contracting group in Texas. Before he gets into the real world, however, he gets to hopefully play two more soccer games.
He says it’s hard to compare the previous teams he’s been on, but he likes where this current team is headed.
“We have a lot of heart and that Final Four team (2016) was very good but I think the adversity has changed this group,” Rennhack said. “The guys have been mentality tuned in all season and while we might not have as much talent as other teams before this one - we have grit.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.