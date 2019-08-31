WakeFootball

Wake Forest freshman safety Trey Rucker, center, celebrates after intercepting a pass in the first quarter of Friday night's game. 

 Andrew Dye/Journal

The directive from Coach Dave Clawson was to “expect the unexpected,” and there was no shortage of unforeseen twists in Wake Forest’s 38-35 season-opening win over Utah State on Friday night.

Now that there’s another chapter added to the legend of Jamie Newman, it’s time to unpack some of the other aspects to the Deacons’ win — and where they go from here.

Here are five takeaways from Friday night’s game:

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments