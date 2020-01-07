Wake Forest’s turnover rate of 20.0, per KenPom, is 205th in the country, and the Deacons carry that into a game against one of the best teams in the country at forcing turnovers.
Florida State turns opponents over at a clip of 26.4% of possessions, the third-best rate in the country.
Pitt is actually the second-best team in the ACC in defensive turnover rate, at 24.9%. It bodes well for the Deacons that, in Saturday’s game, Wake Forest was slightly under Pitt’s average with 14 turnovers (21.5%).
