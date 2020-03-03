Records

9-9 ACC, 15-14 overall

Coach

Quentin Hillsman

Player to watch

Kiara Lewis, 17.9 points, 5 assists

Season in summary

Losers of its last three, Syracuse isn’t exactly rolling into the tournament. However, don’t let the .500 record fool you. The Orange under Coach Q always have a signature win, just like this year’s upset of Louisville.

Tags

