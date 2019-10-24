Details on Sunday’s closed-door scrimmage at Winthrop varied depending on which players were asked.
“It went well, we won, got a lot of things to work on,” junior guard Chaundee Brown said. “But you know, I feel like we set a standard, came out strong. A lot of guys did some good things, a lot of guys did some things we’ve gotta brush up on.”
The Deacons’ main area to clean up, Brown said, was defensive rebounding. Manning said Wake Forest’s offensive timing needs work, while transfer Andrien White said the Deacons could improve across the board.
“It went pretty well. We did a lot of good things, and I think as a whole team we were kind of proud of ourselves going out the first time, playing against somebody else,” Mucius said. “Obviously first scrimmage, you’re going to make some mistakes.
“And we’re going to obviously going to go and come back into the gym and fix those. But I think as a team we played hard, the energy level was pretty high and I think we’re just ready to get after it again.”
