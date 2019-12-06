Manning’s substitution pattern against the Wolfpack will be interesting to see.
At Penn State, Manning inserted freshman point guard Jahcobi Neath and sophomore Mike Wynn — the two players who were held out of the loss to Arizona while the university conducted a review of their actions at Disneyland over the weekend — less than two minutes into the game.
On Thursday, Manning clarified that was because Neath and Wynn “had the freshest legs.”
The Deacons returned to campus late Wednesday night — or early Thursday morning, if being technical — and only had a film session Thursday afternoon. Friday was going to be a return to a normal practice structure.
