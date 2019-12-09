Twelve programs have accounted for the 24 bids to the College Football Playoff since the four-team model was adopted for the 2014 season, and Michigan State is one of those 12. The Spartans lost 38-0 to Alabama in a semifinal game in 2015.
Since then, though, Michigan State is a combined 26-24 — bottoming out at 3-9 after the playoff berth and rebounding at 10-3 in 2017, and then scuffling through 7-6 last season and scraping its way to 6-6 this season.
It’s led to some tension in East Lansing surrounding Mark Dantonio’s program. The coach, in his 13th season with the Spartans, has said he’ll evaluate each member of his coaching staff after the season.
