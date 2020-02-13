First, the obvious that you might have forgotten: Nasir Greer is expected to miss the spring after his season-ending injury against Syracuse, but will return in the summer or in fall camp.

That means it’s time to get Davis back to his 2018 fall camp form. At that time, Davis was the best cover-safety on the roster and was a standout nickel back, and then he suffered a season-ending injury at Tulane. Last season, Davis never seemed to find his footing. If he can, the depth at safety will be enhanced before Greer’s return.

