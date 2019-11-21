Duke allows the third-fewest passing yards per game (194.3) in the ACC and is less than one yard away from second-place Virginia.

And that’s with the Blue Devils missing cornerback Mark Gilbert for the entire season with an injury. Gilbert was a first-team All-ACC selection as a sophomore in 2017, but he has played in only two games in the past two seasons.

Instead, a pair of redshirt sophomore cornerbacks in Josh Blackwell and Leonard Johnson have stepped in, with each having six passes broken-up.

Duke plays a 4-2-5 defense and starts an extra safety; the extra man is Marquis Waters, who’s third on the team with 55 tackles. Dylan Singleton, another safety, is second with 66, while linebacker Koby Quansah leads Duke with 88 tackles (his 8.8 per game is fifth in the ACC).

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments