Pittsburgh freshman guard Xavier Johnson (1) shoots over Wake Forest freshman guard Sharone Wright, Jr. (2) in the second half of an ACC men's basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Deacons defeated the Panthers 78-76 in overtime. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20190206w_spt_wakebasketball

Johnson is Pitt’s sophomore point guard who’s not scoring as much as he did last season — down from 15.5 points per game last season to 12.0 — but is still the ignition key for the Panthers.

“Xavier Johnson is probably one of the fastest guards that we’ll play up against this year in the open court and attacking the basket and coming off ball screens,” Manning said. “So ball-screen defense is going to have to be really good against him.”

Johnson is averaging 5.1 assists per game — which is fifth in the ACC and up from 4.5 last season.

