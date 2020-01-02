Johnson is Pitt’s sophomore point guard who’s not scoring as much as he did last season — down from 15.5 points per game last season to 12.0 — but is still the ignition key for the Panthers.
“Xavier Johnson is probably one of the fastest guards that we’ll play up against this year in the open court and attacking the basket and coming off ball screens,” Manning said. “So ball-screen defense is going to have to be really good against him.”
Johnson is averaging 5.1 assists per game — which is fifth in the ACC and up from 4.5 last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.