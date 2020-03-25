Another note on Wake Forest’s cornerbacks: They’re still going to be the #BermudaBoyz.
That name won’t leave with the graduations of Essang Bassey and Amari Henderson, two of the three cornerbacks who last year coined the term for the position group. It’s up to Taylor to carry on the name, he said, which is most noticeable when Wake Forest’s cornerbacks make a play and celebrate with a thumbs-down signal.
“I’ve gotta get everybody right. There won’t be a Bermuda Boyz if everybody is not doing what they’ve gotta do, I’m not about to be by myself,” Taylor said. “We’ve gotta bring up other people. I’m gonna keep it along, people will step up. It’ll still be the Bermuda Boyz.
“We had people here, they’ve been around the Bermuda Boyz, they know what to expect. It’s not new to everybody.”
