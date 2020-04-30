Before Steve Forbes went to bed Wednesday night, having accepted the job as Wake Forest’s new basketball coach, his wife, Johnetta, had a simple reminder.
“She looked up and said, ‘You do realize Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams are in your league?’” Forbes said. “I said, ‘Well thanks, Johnetta, I’m really going to sleep well for these next few hours.’”
Forbes, 55, was announced as Wake Forest’s new basketball coach today. He takes over a program that has been dormant in the ACC for nearly all of the past 10 years, and there was a simple 47-second video posted on the athletic department’s social media that displays a fired-up Forbes ready to compete with Duke and North Carolina and the rest of the ACC.
Time to get fired up, Deacon Nation!— Wake Forest Sports (@DemonDeacons) April 30, 2020
We're ready...are you?!
From The Quad with @John_Currie: https://t.co/ZlgaP1p86e#ForbesInTheForest | #GoDeacs 🎩 pic.twitter.com/86DEh71FJy
The video starts with Forbes standing in the newly constructed practice court in Shah Basketball Complex and looking at banners for retired numbers that hang from the rafters.
In walks Athletics Director John Currie, who says he has approval from the compensation committee and board of trustees to make an offer but asks two questions: “Are our players going to graduate?” and “Are we going to put some more of those up?” as the camera flashes to the four ACC championship banners.
“Yes we are,” was Forbes’ answer to the first question and “That’s what we came here to do,” was the answer to the second.
Currie tosses a whistle to Forbes, who catches it, spikes his mask — truly a sign of the bizarre COVID-19 age we’re living in — and yells into the camera, “Let’s go Deacon Nation! Let’s get this done! Let’s go!”
Indeed, Forbes is fired up. Despite a coaching career that began in 1989, Forbes has never coached in the ACC.
“I think it’s kind of like getting a triple-double in basketball, you’ve got three outstanding qualities in this school and this institution,” Forbes said. “No. 1 is the world-class education, No. 2 is the world-class training facilities here, and No. 3 is the ACC.
“When you throw all three of those things together, that’s a heck of a combination.”
