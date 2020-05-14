Steve Forbes joked Wednesday morning that he was happy the Deacons had nine scholarship players, given the state of the coach's Wake Forest basketball roster by the time of his introductory news conference.
“I’m just happy today that we can take full infield and hit some ground balls and play nine guys,” said Forbes, a former baseball player at Southern Arkansas.
By Wednesday night, the Deacons even picked up a designated hitter.
The construction of Wake Forest’s roster isn’t complete, but it’s quickly taking shape two weeks after Forbes was hired. Forbes' comment Wednesday needed an update less than 12 hours later because of the addition of graduate transfer Jonah Antonio from UNLV.
“I’ve got 625 unanswered text messages in my phone, still,” Forbes said. “And I can’t even look at them because I don’t have time. That makes me feel bad because there are a lot of friends and people in there that I like and trust and want to respond to, but my energy can’t go in that direction right now.
“It has to be the roster.”
Forbes’ and his staff’s labor are paying off but is not complete. Forbes, and to a lesser extent, full-time assistants Randolph Childress, BJ McKie and Brooks Savage are at a crossroads.
The work to re-recruit the Deacons’ roster is basically finished. Three players who left Wake Forest before Danny Manning’s dismissal remain in the transfer portal — Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn left in March, and Chaundee Brown left in mid-April.
“In all respect to Wynn and Wright, they had already made the decision to leave before I got here. … I haven’t had any contact with them,” Forbes said. “Brown made the same decision, but I had some people on campus explain, think that it would be worth making that call.
“And I did, and I’ve tried, I’ve tried on numerous occasions and had some really nice conversations with him. But, you know, I just don’t think it’s in the cards.”
Olivier Sarr is moving on to Kentucky, but Forbes and the staff held on to the rising sophomore core of Ismael Massoud, Jahcobi Neath and Ody Oguama, all of whom entered the transfer portal in the week of Forbes’ hiring. Two of the four incoming signees under Manning were retained – Quadry Adams of Edison, N.J., and Marcus Watson of Chicago — and both transfers, Ian DuBose from Houston Baptist and Mount Tabor graduate Isaiah Wilkins from Virginia Tech, will be part of Forbes’ first roster. Wilkins would have to gain a waiver to play next season.
Rising junior Isaiah Mucius is the top returning scorer after averaging 7.3 points per game. Tariq Ingraham is the only other scholarship player who didn’t put his name in the portal; he missed last season because of a torn Achilles suffered before the season started.
The addition of Antonio, a quick-release 3-point shooter who’ll be at his fourth school in four years, brings the scholarship count to 10 — leaving Forbes and his staff with three to fill out the roster.
That’s coming a long way after stepping away from the podium May 1 with two scholarship players on the roster.
“I meant what I said at that press conference: I have spent my entire time and energy re-recruiting the roster, and so this is really the first week that I’ve really been able to make some other calls,” Forbes said.
Timing plays a critical factor here, and taking over an ACC program in May — under normal circumstances and especially under those in a pandemic — doesn’t leave much time to evaluate high school players.
“We can’t afford to bring in more guys that just can’t play at this level," Forbes said. "So you say there’s probably not a lot of those guys left. Well, there’s not, but there’s still some. And we’re working really hard to get involved.”
The next tier in recruiting is transfers, and with the May 20 vote expected to go against allowing a blanket transfer rule for the upcoming academic year, players would have to sit out one season before becoming eligible unless they receive a waiver.
That doesn’t deter Forbes.
“Could we sit a guy out? Yeah, I think that’s probably smart. I don’t know who, but probably one, at least,” he said.
Grad transfers are in a different tier for Forbes because they’re immediately eligible and almost always have one year remaining — hence, you’re not locked into a four-year commitment of a scholarship.
Antonio and DuBose might not be the only grad transfers added for next season.
“They’ve got an opportunity to come in here and help, help us get better, get older. And so I think we’ll continue to work that area,” Forbes said.
There’s a yin and yang to the other two tiers of recruiting related to Forbes: international and junior college recruits.
At ETSU, Forbes didn’t devote much time to international players and signed JUCO players. At Wake Forest, it seems that’ll be close to the opposite. Forbes shut the door on junior college players during his introduction, but he cracked it open slightly and said he wouldn't rule them out.
“I mean, I’m not going to turn my back, ever, on my past. I mean, I played it, I coached it for 11 years,” Forbes said of the junior college level. “But I’m not totally dependent on it, either. You know what I mean?
“I would’ve been negligent as a coach at East Tennessee State not to tap into it. That would’ve been stupid.”
And on international recruiting:
“I think we’ve gotta scour — I’ve spent time overseas recruiting, I didn’t do it as much at ETSU. But I’ve opened up those relationships more and more, and trying to look at that area.”
Forbes’ recruiting for ETSU was complete for next season, he said at his introduction.
That doesn’t mean, though, that he and his staff weren’t monitoring and tracking backup plans, which have become necessary.
“I mean, here — I said I was done. But we were never done,” Forbes said. “There’s a lot of variables sometimes you can’t control and sometimes you can’t see coming. And so I’ve always believed in staying on top of that thing.”
And then there’s the future of the program to consider.
“You’ve gotta remember now, not only are we trying to build this team, but we’ve also got the 2021 class that we’ve gotta recruit that … are we ever even going to see them? When are we going to see them before they commit?” Forbes said, citing the uncertainty that comes amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The NCAA extended the recruiting dead period through June 30, and there’s no guarantee things will open up after that.
“That’s, to me, is a little scary, too, as far as the future," Forbes said. "We’ve gotta really work hard on those kids and develop relationships without having them on campus right now."
And that handicaps Wake Forest’s recruiting efforts.
“The biggest selling point to me with this program is getting on this campus,” Forbes said. “Getting on this campus, seeing the academics firsthand, seeing this practice facility firsthand. That’s huge. We can’t take advantage of it right now.”
Two of Forbes’ former players at ETSU — Bo Hodges and Daivien Williamson, a Winston-Salem Prep graduate — have entered the portal this month. While Forbes declined to go into specifics about them, he spoke of the importance of finding the right mix to round out the roster.
“We’re out there recruiting right now, and hard," he said. "And if it’s a good fit, no matter if it’s somebody that did or didn’t play for me, if it’s a good fit we’re going to recruit them. We’ve gotta hit on these four. We’ve gotta find the right four guys, and so everybody is on the table.”
That number is already down to three, with the addition of Antonio on Wednesday night.
It’s a number likely to contract again soon, bringing a clearer picture of what the Deacons’ roster will look like in Forbes’ first season.
