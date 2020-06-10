The inability to meet face-to-face with his players is detrimental for Coach Steve Forbes in a new way besides not being able to see them on a basketball court.
Wake Forest’s new men’s basketball coach would like to meet with players to discuss the social climate of the country in relation to George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter movement. The COVID-19 pandemic largely prevents him from doing so.
“When this situation with George Floyd took place, the first thing I did was I had to think about my upbringing and the way I was raised,” Forbes said. “I was raised in a small, rural Iowa town, 1,000 people, all white. But I was raised by my parents to love one another, love a person for who they are and not for the color of their skin or their religion or their background or anything like that.
“I don’t know what it’s like to be hated for the color of my skin, but I just think it’s unfathomable that people can believe that. I think it’s our responsibility to raise our children the right way and to teach them to love one another, and I think that’s really, really important.”
Last week, Forbes tweeted something similar along with a quote from Nelson Mandela.
Forbes was hired April 30 to replace Danny Manning, and has not been able to conduct individual workouts or even meet with many of his players in person. Wake Forest has not announced a specific timeline for bringing student-athletes — or students, for that matter — back to campus.
“We opened up the dialogue and we had a really good Zoom meeting last week … and we talked as a team,” Forbes said. “I think everybody’s different. I think some people talk openly about these things, some people have private feelings about them.
“I respect everybody’s — the way they process this. I told them when they get back on campus, they can meet face to face, then we’ll have more dialogue about this.”
Forbes joined Athletics Director John Currie for a Zoom meeting that was open to Wake Forest fans and media Wednesday afternoon. The two talked for about an hour, covering current events in society, roster makeup and what fans can do to support the Deacons’ basketball team — among a few other topics.
Despite the only access to evaluate players being film, Forbes is aware of some skillsets.
Forbes gave something of an impromptu scouting report on each of his returning pieces — rising junior Isaiah Mucius and the sophomore class of Jahcobi Neath, Ismael Massoud, Ody Oguama and Tariq Ingraham, who redshirted last season after tearing his Achilles before the first game.
“I really thought getting Isaiah Mucius back was huge. He’s a really good person, a really good player, he’s got great skill. He’s gotta improve his percentages on his jump shot, he knows that. But he’s been really bought-in,” Forbes said. “I thought Jahcobi Neath played really well down the stretch. I talked to some NBA guys that I know that thought the last 10 games of the ACC, he played really well. …
“Ismael Massoud can really shoot the basketball, he’s long and he’s got a great work ethic. I was really excited to get him back.”
Forbes and his staff have added three transfers in the past few weeks, all of them guards or wings – Daivien Williamson, Jonah Antonio and Jalen Johnson. Before Forbes took over, transfers Isaiah Wilkins and Ian DuBose joined the Deacons — also, both guards.
Forbes said it’s not time to panic yet on using the two remaining scholarships, and indicated that at least one and possibly both would be used on post players. And as for the post players currently on the roster:
“Ody Oguama is another guy that played a lot as a freshman, great size, great motor. My type of guy, plays really hard. And so I really wanted to get him back,” Forbes said. “And then Tariq Ingraham, he’s been injured last year. But going through rehab, getting better, he’s got great size and great potential.”
Ingraham is one of the Wake Forest student-athletes who has returned to campus, according to his dad, to complete his rehab.
