Athletics Director John Currie is keeping a low profile, but that doesn’t mean he’s unreachable.
Currie spoke with the Journal this week to discuss what he could about Wake Forest’s athletics department and the adjustments needed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost all topics were covered.
There’s no information to be gleaned about Wake Forest’s men’s basketball program in talking with Currie.
The only official word from anybody close to the program is what Coach Danny Manning said last week — that he’s moving forward as the Deacons’ coach in putting together the roster and planning on being the coach next season, while Currie’s year-end review of his program is still ongoing.
Wake Forest’s season ended with an 81-72 loss to Pittsburgh in the first round of the ACC tournament on March 10. The Deacons were 13-18 overall and 6-14 in the ACC this past season and are a combined 35-58, 14-42 in the past three seasons.
“We’re still going through it, to be honest with you, from the standpoint of this is the first time I’ve ever gone through something like this with John,” Manning said last week. “… Everything that we talk about, we’re sharing the same common goal, which is to have Wake Forest basketball be prominent, to have Wake Forest basketball be successful and have Wake Forest basketball ultimately cut down nets.
What Currie can discuss is all other matters in Wake Forest’s athletics department.
Currie and Coach Dave Clawson of the football program took 10% pay cuts, with that money funneled back into the department’s budget. Every other head coach at Wake Forest also took a pay cut, though the varying salaries mean varying levels of cuts.
“As you can imagine, we have a wide variety of compensation levels,” Currie said. “For some of our coaches, in particular who have really significant summer camps — if we don’t have those summer camps this summer — they’ve lost what might be half of their total annual income.”
It was important, Currie said, for all of the university’s coaches to be receptive to taking a pay cut.
“So the big thing for me was that our coaches, when I brought that up and I mentioned that, that the cabinet, including myself, and the academic deans were making that gesture of leadership, our coaches were supportive of that and willing to do that,” he said.
As Currie wrote this week, Wake Forest’s projected revenue from the NCAA tournament took a $2.3 million hit. That’s partially offset with what he called “unfortunate savings” of $800,000 that comes from the cancelation of the spring sports season.
Among the unfortunate situations to happen for Wake Forest in the past month was that its women’s basketball team, which won two games in the ACC tournament, would’ve been in the WNIT if it had not been canceled. Currie said “it was good to see the progress that we made at the end of the year,” of Coach Jen Hoover’s program.
The eliminations of the men’s soccer program at Cincinnati and the wrestling program at Old Dominion have been announced since the cancelation of all spring sports, and have been called the tip of the iceberg by some who see college athletics headed into a drastic time.
Wake Forest has 18 programs, and the minimum for a school to retain FBS status in football is 16. Currie explained that eliminating a program doesn’t always equate to a cost-saving measure.
“It also is interesting, though, because many of our sports … they’re partial scholarship sports,” Currie said. “Many of our sports and many of our student-athletes are either full payers themselves or they’re partial scholarship recipients.
“In fact, student-athletes at Wake Forest outside of the aid they receive, are paying about $10 million dollars annually to the university for some or all of their tuition cost. Just dropping a sport doesn’t necessarily create a net revenue savings for a school.”
Wake Forest's department is lean, Currie said, with more of an emphasis on a world-class student-athlete experience that features state-of-the-art facilities, than it's been interested in adding more sports.
With such focus on what can’t be done in athletics around the country, Currie is proud of Wake Forest’s “Can Committee,” which is dedicated to being prepared to have all systems operational as soon as things start returning to normal.
“I think we can’t get so caught up in what we can’t do that we lose sight of what we could do and what we can do,” Currie said. “Ellie Shannon is our associate AD, she’s leading our Can Committee.
“And so that’s a very proactive way to look and say, ‘OK, so say the situation improves so we could have summer camps, or so we could have field hockey season. What would we need to do in advance to plan to present a safe environment, first of all for the competitors, and then also for family members, spectators, officials and stuff like that.’”
Currie used a racing comparison for the Can Committee’s goal, in that its purpose is “as soon as the green flag drops, you want to be able to hit the gas.”
With spring sports canceled, the focus has shifted to football season. It’s roughly 4½ months away and looms as a focal point for athletic departments around the country.
“For our young people and our schools and certainly for athletes, we need, at some point, to get back to playing sports and get back to school and get back to class,” Currie said. “Obviously there are a lot of things that have to be done from a public health standpoint and safety to make sure those things can happen.
“There are some things — you have to control the controllables.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.