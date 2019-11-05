Manning declined to specifically name his starting lineup for the opener, but he has made it clear that experience will be valued.
“Pretty safe to say that that returning group we have will be out there a good portion of the time,” he said.
That seems to indicate senior point guard Brandon Childress, junior forward Olivier Sarr and Brown are locks to start. Senior Andrien White, a transfer from Charlotte, is all but guaranteed to start in the backcourt with Childress.
If Brown starts at the 3 position of the offense, which he said is likely, and experience is valued, it seems the 4 position will be occupied by sophomore Isaiah Mucius.
