Tar Heels host Hurricanes in key ACC Coastal Division game

Running back Michael Carter (8) has 107 rushing yards on 27 carries in the Tar Heels' two games this season. He has been the starter at running back for each game.

Clawson has been impressed with what he’s seen on film from North Carolina’s top three running backs.

Javonte Williams is the yardage leader, with 178 yards on 28 carries (6.4 yards per carry), but Michael Carter (107 yards on 27 carries) has started each of the first two games. Antonio Williams’ chances have been fewer, but he’s picked up 58 yards on six carries.

“Their skill will be by far the best skill we’ve faced this year,” Clawson said. “They have three tailbacks, Carter, (Javonte) Williams and (Antonio) Williams, I think those three kids could play for anybody in the conference.”

