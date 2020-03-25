In Wake Forest’s second practice of the spring, offensive lineman Spencer Clapp went down with a knee injury and had to be helped off the field.

The following week, it was thought that the redshirt junior suffered a season-ending injury.

“Yes, that might unfortunately be a season-ender," Clawson said. "We might lose him for the year. That’s what it looks like at this point."

Clapp had been in the mix to fill one of the starting tackle positions. He worked with the first-team offense at left tackle and right tackle before the injury. It’s been an injury-riddled career for Clapp at Wake Forest; he was limited in availability during his redshirt season in 2017 and missed most of the 2018 season because of an injury suffered during Belk Bowl preparation.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments