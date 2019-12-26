This won’t have anything to do with what happens in the game, but there’s a connection between where the Spartans have practiced this week and Clawson.
Michigan State has practiced at Fordham, which is where Clawson first became a head coach. In five seasons at Fordham, Clawson went 29-29 and concluded his tenure with seasons of 10-3 in 2002 and 9-3 in 2003.
“I’ve had the vice president at Fordham who hired me reach out to me today when we got named to the Pinstripe Bowl and New York has a lot of sentimental value to me,” Clawson said when the bowl announcement was made. “When I was at Fordham, that’s where our kids were born, that was my first head job, and a lot of fond memories of the Bronx.”
