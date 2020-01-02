Johnson and Trey McGowans, Pitt’s leading scorer at 12.1 points per game, endured some growing pains last season as freshmen and experience has paid off.
Pitt is 10-3 and opened the season with a 63-61 win over Florida State. Bumps have come in the form of losses to Nicholls State — in the same week of the win against the Seminoles — and losses to West Virginia and Louisville, both by double digits.
The Panthers might not be headed to the top of the ACC under Coach Jeff Capel — but he’s certainly got Pitt moving with an upward trajectory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.