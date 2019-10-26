To be clear: Nick Sciba’s perfect season (so far) and Dom Maggio’s reliable season, combined with the snapping of Dayton Diemel, have been excellent.

The Deacons’ other special teams? Not so much.

Wake Forest has the third-worst net average on kickoffs, having allowed a touchdown and an 83-yard return to Louisville. The Deacons surrendered a couple of big punt returns against Rice and Louisville, and Boston College brought a kickoff back to midfield, leading to a touchdown.

Even when things went right on a punt return — Hinton’s 67-yard touchdown last week — it was negated by a block in the back.

Wake Forest can’t keep shooting itself in the foot with special teams blunders.

