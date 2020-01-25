Wake Forest stayed winless against Clemson in Manning’s tenure and gets another chance to beat the Tigers on Feb. 1.
First comes this game against another one of the four ACC teams that Wake Forest hasn’t beaten since 2014.
The Deacons are 0-7 against Virginia in Manning’s tenure. Two of those losses — at Virginia in 2015 and at home in 2016 — came by one point. But it hasn’t been as competitive lately.
The reigning national champion Cavaliers have beaten Wake Forest by an average of 16.7 points per game in the last three seasons, and held the Deacons to their lowest score of the season two years ago (59-49) and to their second-lowest score of the season last year (68-45).
