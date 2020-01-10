Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball

Having two poor starts in a row is hardly a reason to sound sirens, but if it becomes a trend it’ll be a repeat of something that crippled the Deacons during ACC games last season.

Wake Forest has started the last two games in holes of 22-6 (at Pittsburgh) and 15-3 (against Florida State). The Deacons climbed out of the holes both times, winning at Pitt and taking a four-point lead early in the second half against the Seminoles — but the poor starts aren’t doing the Deacons any favors.

“I thought we showed some composure after the start,” Coach Danny Manning said. “Even the Pitt game, it’s not the situation you want to be in, but we showed enough composure to battle back and put ourselves in a situation of doing a good job of getting to the free throw line, absolutely.”

