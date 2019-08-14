A wild-card entry, but a well-deserved one.
Morin is carving out value as a punt returner — Clawson said he’s third in line, behind a limited Hinton and Sage Surratt — and seems to get more comfortable in the slot with each practice.
Perhaps glazed over because the other two freshmen receivers were four-star prospects, the 5-10, 175-pound Morin came in as one of the most decorated members of the freshman class.
His senior class at Westfield High School (in Centreville, Va.) went 55-4 with three state championships, and Morin played slot receiver and safety — and returned punts and kicks.
On that level, he shouldn’t be a forgotten man of the receiver corps.