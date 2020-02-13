The Deacons go from Greg Dortch to Kendall Hinton to … now Roberson, who’s shown flashes in past spring practices and fall camps, and had six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in limited duty last season.

Behind Roberson is a bit of an unknown. Morin and Groulx would seem to be the leaders, and if Roberson doesn’t seize the starting role, either one could force their way onto the field as a redshirt freshman.

Of note: Isaiah Isaac suffered a season-ending injury roughly halfway through the season and is expected to return for fall camp.

