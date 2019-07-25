WFUSpring (copy)

Receiver Kendall Hinton scores a touchdown in the spring game. 

Hinton doesn’t have to try to be Greg Dortch. Get used to that notion.

But the Deacons’ offense flows through the slot position, and Hinton will get a chance to be a star within it. Getting him in open space will be a key to creating the explosive plays that Wake Forest needs — and there are plenty of snippets from Hinton’s years as a quarterback to see how dangerous and elusive he is in the open field.

Hinton’s spot on this list is twofold: He’ll also be one of several options at kick returner and punt returner, where Wake Forest has been depleted since last season.

