Hinton doesn’t have to try to be Greg Dortch. Get used to that notion.
But the Deacons’ offense flows through the slot position, and Hinton will get a chance to be a star within it. Getting him in open space will be a key to creating the explosive plays that Wake Forest needs — and there are plenty of snippets from Hinton’s years as a quarterback to see how dangerous and elusive he is in the open field.
Hinton’s spot on this list is twofold: He’ll also be one of several options at kick returner and punt returner, where Wake Forest has been depleted since last season.