Hired

April 24, 2001

First season and records

2001-02: 21-13 overall, 9-7 ACC

First game

79-78 home win against UNC-Wilmington

How the season went

It was the first of four consecutive 20-plus win seasons for Prosser (121-68), who helped the program claim its first No. 1 ranking and led Tie Dye Nation through some of its most raucous moments in Joel Coliseum.

His tenure at Wake Forest

The beloved coach died at 56 because of a heart attack in 2007, cutting short a coaching tenure that might've still been going today.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments