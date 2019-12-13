Xavier will hold a sizable advantage in some — maybe most — lineups that the Deacons trot out.

In the middle is Xavier’s Tyrique Jones, a 6-9, 240-pound senior whose offensive rebound rate is 18.2%, which is the fifth-best mark in the country, per KenPom. The Musketeers’ primary wings are Jason Carter (6-8, 227) and Naji Marshall (6-7, 220), and even the guards — Quentin Goodin and Paul Scruggs — are both 6-4.

“They do a lot of different things well, they have a lot of versatility with their pieces,” Manning said. “They have great size and great length. For us, we’ve gotta make sure that we’re matching that physicality and then we’re also doing what we need to do.”

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Recommended for you

Load comments