The significance of that dinner with tiaras in Arizona remains the same for Wake Forest’s women’s golf team — it’s just that the Deacons bid farewell to someone who, as it turns out, is not leaving yet.
Siyun Liu is returning to Wake Forest for an extra year, she and Coach Kim Lewellen told the Journal today. Liu, the program’s lone senior, will capitalize on the NCAA’s allowance for spring student-athletes to receive an extra season of eligibility and for teams to exceed their scholarship allotments.
“I just really want to win a national championship and finishing second place last year and ranking No. 1 in the country and then all of a sudden the season ending is just, I can’t leave like that,” Liu said. “I need to have a good finish here.”
Liu’s decision came down to entering a graduate program at Wake Forest or turning professional — and the uncertainty of the latter played a significant role.
“You just don’t know what’s going to happen. And, yes, I’ve just been dreaming of playing professional golf since I was a little kid,” Liu said. “But then, the professional golf thing, I have a really long career ahead, so it’s not the end of the world. It’s not even bad if I delay it by a year.”
Liu will pursue an MBA in business analytics after graduating with a finance major and psychology minor. As Lewellen noted, it wasn’t much of a hurdle for her to get into a graduate program — her cumulative GPA through the fall semester was a 3.758.
The hurdle in returning to Wake Forest, once Liu decided to delay a professional career, was coming up with extra scholarship money. Athletics Director John Currie has delegated to spring athletics programs with seniors eligible to return that it’s the coaches’ calls to exceed scholarship limits if the means are available.
“Which I very much appreciate with John Currie, he trusts the coaches and he trusts their judgment and he wants the best for their programs,” Lewellen said, “and allows them to take what the NCAA has given them and if it’s going to help our program and help our student-athletes reach their goals academically and athletically, he was all for it.
“He said yep, he gave me the go and from that moment on was looking for some money for some help and then was thrilled to death that (Liu) is clever enough to get into a program that I think she’ll thrive in.”
It’s going to make a Deacons team that was already lining up as one of the top teams in the country all the more formidable.
Wake Forest was ranked No. 1 in the nation by golfstat.com when the season was cut short and now stands to return every player. Liu was a second-team All-America selection by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association, while teammates Emilia Migliaccio and Rachel Kuehn were first-team picks and Lauren Walsh was named honorable mention.
Additionally, Lewellen was named national coach of the year.
“She’s the national coach of the year. I can definitely learn a lot of stuff if I stay one more year with her, that’s for sure,” Liu said.
Liu and Migliaccio were invited to play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur before its cancellation, so their invites will carry over for the event in 2021.
Liu is from Shanghai and has been in Winston-Salem since the Deacons’ season was cut short. Finishing as runners-up for the national championship last year and not getting the opportunity to compete for one this year left things unfinished that she’ll now have a chance to complete.
“I’m not a dichotomous thinker, I’m always kind of in the middle,” Liu said. “We were in a fantastic position to win a national championship here, but then we were not there yet.
“But it’s also a fantastic team that yes, we’re perfectly on track to win.”
