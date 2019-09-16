Ahmani Marshall (copy)

East Forsyth running back Ahmani Marshall dons a Wake Forest cap as he announces where he will play college football on June 1 at East Forsyth High School. Marshall is one of two players verbally committed to Wake Forest who were selected to play in this year's Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Two high school players verbally committed to Wake Forest were selected Sunday to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Running back Ahmani Marshall of East Forsyth and linebacker Shane Whitter of Burlington Williams were selected to play for the North Carolina team for the long-running all-star event, which will be played this year on Dec. 21 in Spartanburg, S.C.

Marshall (6-1, 205) has 458 yards and five touchdowns on 60 carries (7.6 yards per carry). He’s a legacy pick to the Shrine Bowl; his father, Malcolm Marshall, played in the 1989 game before heading to North Carolina.

Whitter (6-1, 230) has 39 tackles, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery in four games. He’s also lined up at a few different offensive positions, and has three catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

