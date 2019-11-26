Coach Danny Manning was pleased with the shot distribution against Davidson — Isaiah Mucius (15) and Brandon Childress (13) were the only players to attempt more than 10 shots.
“I thought the Davidson game was a really good game in terms of distribution of the basketball and distribution of shots. We have a lot of balance,” Manning said.
The early scoring averages reflect some balance, too; five players average at least eight points per game.
