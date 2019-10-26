Wake Forest Florida State football

Wake Forest's offense has had problems in short-yardage situations. Cade Carney was able to score a rushing touchdown against Florida State on a direct snap, but he also was unable to convert on third-and-2 during the game.

One week it’s a problem, the next it’s solved, and then two weeks later, it’s a problem again.

The roller-coaster issues in short-yardage situations for Wake Forest’s offense continued last week against Florida State with five field goals in six red-zone trips. The only touchdown was punched in with Cade Carney taking direct snaps for carries of 6 and then 3 yards for a touchdown — and even the Wild Cade failed to pick up a third-and-2 conversion that would’ve sealed the win in the final minutes.

Getting Newman back will help, but the Deacons have struggled in short-yardage situations with him in games, also. The Florida State game wasn’t the first that the Deacons have used direct snaps to running backs — it’s just the first time it was marginally successful.

It’s a blemish for what’s otherwise been an incredible offense to watch.

