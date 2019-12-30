BKC C.J. HARRIS

C.J. Harris, rear, puts up a 3-pointer against Xavier. 

By the numbers: Four seasons: 13.0 points per game, 38.8% 3-point shooter. Third-team All-ACC in 2012. All-ACC honorable mention in 2013.

My take: Always the example of poise, Harris never seemed to get too high or too low — the ladder of which was impressive, since he tasted success as a freshman (averaging 9.9 points for Gaudio’s last season) and then languished through a combined 34-60 mark in Bzdelik’s first three seasons.

Harris was a glimmer of hope in dark times, averaging 16.7 and 15.4 points in his final two seasons. In his senior season, he was asked to lead a team with seven freshmen — along with this next player.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments