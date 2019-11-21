WakeBasketball (copy)

Coach Bob McKillop's team at Davidson loves to space the floor on the offensive end and open up shots from the 3-point line.

Coach Bob McKillop’s system is predicated on floor spacing and putting five players on the court that can all shoot — and make — 3-pointers, so the Deacons know they’ll have to extend their defense.

“We’ve gotta make sure that we get to their shooters, because they’ve got a lot of guys that shoot the ball well and spread the floor,” Manning said. “Making sure we understand that, especially in defensive transition. Running back, you don’t always have to run to the basket, you have to run and find an open man, because they run to the 3-point line.”

Luke Frampton has made 13 of 25 3-pointers to lead Davidson this season. Grady, Gudmundsson and Mike Jones have made seven 3-pointers apiece.

