One of the lone bright spots at Duke was a re-emergence of sorts for Wright, as the sophomore guard scored 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting.
Wright scored in double figures seven times last season and scored nine points three times, including Wake Forest’s one-point loss at Cameron Indoor Stadium. But this season had seen Wright score more than five points once in nine games before Saturday night.
Coach Danny Manning said Saturday “was a good step” for Wright, and that, “he gave us some good energy.” Manning also said it was something of an issue that Wright didn’t have any rebounds in his 15 minutes.
