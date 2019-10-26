It was a rare ACC home loss for the Deacons, and the stadium was mostly quiet during the game as the Irish shut down one of the highest-scoring teams in the nation.
Coach Bobby Muuss of the Deacons noticed the quietness, but there was a reason for it.
“Well, we didn’t really give them anything to be super excited about,” Muuss said about the first ACC home loss since 2013 when the Irish also won at Spry Stadium.
The Deacons (12-3-1, 5-2 ACC) were coming off a 1-1 tie against Loyola Maryland and had a chance to clinch a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament with a win. Instead, Wake Forest will head into its final regular-season game next week against Louisville with plenty to play for inside the Atlantic Division, which the Deacons have won the past four seasons.
On Saturday night, the Irish (8-6-1, 2-5 ACC) seized on a scoring opportunity in the 21st minute as Patrick Coleman, a sophomore, scored his first goal of his career by creating space on the right wing. He took a couple of dribbles and blasted a shot past goalie Andrew Pannenberg.
“We’ve talked about that all year, and we have to keep guys outside, and he came inside, and he’s left-footed, and it was right there,” Muuss said about the only goal of the game.
The Irish managed just four shots, but after taking the 1-0 lead hounded the Deacons on the defensive end by clogging the middle and relying on goalie Duncan Turnbull, a 6-foot-7 senior who faced 17 shots.
Turnbull made at least three outstanding saves, with his best coming in the 39th minute as Bruno Lapa’s 20-yard bending shot was steered away by Turnbull at the right corner of the goal.
“They did a great job defensively and weren’t going to give away chances,” Muuss said. “For me, our movement was really, really good at times but our final ball was a little off. We were making our passes in the final third a little predicable.”
Turnbull made five saves and credited his back line with blocking several shots and staying in passing lanes.
“We talked about being disciplined and keeping our back line together and having a good, solid game,” Turnbull said. “All the guys were warriors jumping in front of shots and blocking crosses and heading balls out.
"We knew once we got the goal, they were going to come at us even more, so we didn’t want to give away fouls or anything and just kept after it.”
The Deacons had 13 cornerkicks, but couldn’t convert on any of them.
Wake Forest's usual free-flowing passing game worked to a point, but once it tried to go more on the inside, the Irish defenders had the answers.
Calvin Harris, a freshman who took just one shot in the game, said the Irish stayed disciplined on defense.
“They tested us today, and we didn’t find the back of the net,” Harris said. “It was one of those games where the final ball just didn’t come off like we needed it to. It just wasn’t quite connecting and it cost us.”
Wake Forest, which spent time as the top-ranked team in the country earlier this season, had a four-game win streak before the tie with Loyola Maryland.
“Let’s be fair, we have to learn a lot from this game,” Muuss said. “Notre Dame is a very organized team, they got behind the ball extremely quick and we didn’t execute.”
Notes: Wake Forest honored its seniors and their families in the final regular-season home game. The seniors have an impressive 68-11-8 record over the last four seasons…. The Deacons will be back in action on Friday night at Louisville in their final regular-season game of the season. The ACC Tournament will begin on Nov. 6…. In November of 2015, Notre Dame beat top-ranked Wake Forest 1-0 at Spry Stadium in the ACC Tournament semifinals…. Notre Dame, which was in last place in the Coastal Division, is in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament. “We really needed this one,” Turnbull said. “We know that we’ve had some results that didn’t favor us so this was an important win.”
