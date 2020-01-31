Wake Forest Notre Dame Basketball

Coach Danny Manning talks to his players during a timeout in the second half of Wednesday night's loss at Notre Dame. 

Look no further than the second halves of games to find where things have gone awry for the Deacons in this latest three-game slide.

Wake Forest has entered each of the last three games with a lead and has been outscored by a combined 131-98 in second halves, plus the overtime segment against Virginia.

A six-point lead at Clemson turned into a two-point loss, a seven-point lead against Virginia became a two-point loss, and a five-point lead against Notre Dame became a 10-point loss.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments