When Boston College beat Virginia last week, it put the Eagles at 3-1 in the ACC — at that time, the same record as Louisville, Florida State and Virginia.

Since then, Boston College has been routed by Georgia Tech (71-52) and Syracuse (76-50). Both losses obviously saw the Eagles’ offense struggle to score — which isn’t exactly out of character for a team ranked 268th in the country in offensive efficiency, per KenPom.

But defensively, each of the last two games has seen Boston College broken down in different ways.

Against Georgia Tech it was inside the arc — the Yellow Jackets made 56.1% of their 2-point shots.

The breakdown against Syracuse was allowing the Orange to shoot 8 for 18 on 3-pointers and losing the rebounding edge 40-28.

