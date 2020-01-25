Virginia has seemingly never played fast under Coach Tony Bennett, just as the Cavaliers have seemingly always been strong defensively in his 11 seasons.
Those things are true again this season: Virginia is dead last in the country in KenPom.com’s tempo rating (353rd) and is second nationally in defensive efficiency (trailing Kansas, which stands to take a hit after this week’s brawl-induced suspensions). Virginia has ranked 340th or worse in tempo for the past seven seasons and its worst defensive ranking in that time was seventh (for the 2015-16 season).
But Virginia ranks 256th in the country in offensive efficiency after it was second last season. The worst offensive efficiency in the previous six seasons was 50th (in 2016-17). Virginia hasn’t scored 60 points in a game since a Jan. 4 win against Virginia Tech (65-39).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.