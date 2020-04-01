The scope of how many players Wake Forest’s baseball team will lose to the major-league draft won’t really be predictable until parameters are set — and then it’ll come into full focus once the draft actually happens.
But the initial reaction for Coach Tom Walter is that the Deacons won’t lose as many players to the professional ranks as they would in a normal year.
“Typically we’ve had those juniors that sign after the 10th round, they get $125,000 plus a year of school, which for a junior to return to Wake Forest … for their senior year, where they’re not going to have leverage, just didn’t make a lot of sense,” Walter said. “So we typically lost a lot of guys in … those rounds at that dollar amount.
“With this new draft, all of that is going to be gone. The question becomes which of our guys are we going to lose in the top five to 10 rounds?”
Scaling back the draft is because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Major League Baseball has suspended all operations until at least mid-May; last week, MLB and the MLB Players Association agreed to a deal that drastically alters the number of rounds (from 40 to as few as five and no more than 10), signing bonus money available and opens the possibility that the draft, slated for June 10-12, can start as late as July 20.
It’s a compromise reached to save at least some form of the draft. It comes amid a crisis, but also with the backdrop that MLB proposed plans to reduce levels of minor leagues and eliminate some leagues long before COVID-19 reached pandemic stages.
While it drastically alters the number of players who will become professionals this year, that helps college programs in unprecedented ways.
“I think a lot of it well be dictated on how many rounds they settle on,” Walter said. “If it’s five rounds, then I think we’re going to return a large portion of the junior class. If it’s 10 rounds, I think we’ll still retain probably half of the junior class.”
Left-handed starting pitcher Jared Shuster probably helped himself more than any other Deacon in the past year in terms of draft status. The 6-3, 210-pound junior has a devastating fastball-changeup combination, and put it to use with 43 strikeouts and only four walks in 26⅓ innings in the shortened season. On top of an impressive Cape Cod Baseball League performance last summer, Shuster seems locked in to being picked in the first five rounds.
It’s likely, Walter said, that outfielder Chris Lanzilli and first baseman Bobby Seymour are picked in the first five rounds. Lanzilli had a team-best six home runs in 18 games. Seymour is the reigning ACC player of the year and expected more of himself than his .284 average and 11 RBI — though as Walter points out, he was off to a similar start as last season.
For that trio, even if the draft is the minimal of five rounds, they’re unlikely to return to Wake Forest.
It gets trickier for the other five juniors who could be drafted.
“If it’s only five rounds, to me the two biggest question marks would be (Shane) Muntz and (William) Fleming. I think they could land either way,” Walter said.
Muntz has done a bit of everything in his three years at Wake Forest, primarily playing as a DH. He’s also played catcher and pitched. Fleming emerged as the closer last season and this season was the Deacons’ Sunday starter, going 2-2 with 22 strikeouts in 22⅔ innings, holding batters to a .222 average.
And then there are the three juniors who would be bubble selections if the draft is 10 rounds: outfielders Michael Ludowig and DJ Poteet and right-handed pitcher Antonio Menendez.
“The uncertainty is what nobody can plan because we don’t know how long the draft is, we don’t know if there’s going to be summer ball or a Major League season or draft combines,” Walter said. “Those are all kind of questions that nobody has an answer to.
“Like anything else, coaches, we like certainty in our world. If we have certainty, we can come up with a plan. But when your plan is changing every day, that’s something that we’re not used to dealing with.”
And with baseball, that means trying to plan for next season with the uncertainty of which signees could be drafted and opt to take whatever signing bonus is offered.
Wake Forest’s most-likely incoming freshman to be drafted is Jackson Miller, a 6-0 catcher from Trinity, Fla.
“He’s got a super aggressive number out there and we feel like our chances to keep him are better now than they were before, just because of the way they’re deferring the payments on the signing bonus,” Walter said. “They’re only giving the kids $100,000 this year, and then 50% of what’s left the following year and 50% after that.
“So, you know, that time value and money factor, that makes his asking number probably a little bigger than it was, just to account for that time value of money.”
Other possible signees to be drafted are right-handed pitcher Camden Minacci of Tampa Fla., left-handed pitcher Crawford Wade of Charlotte, and third baseman Brock Wilken of Valrico, Fla.
Walter broke down Wake Forest’s players who were in their final years of eligibility into two camps: seniors and grad school players. The team’s seniors are outfielder Christian Long, infielder Chase Mascolo and pitcher Rhyse Dee, all of whom could be back, Walter said.
The Deacons’ grad school players, though, are likely finished with their college careers.
“They’ve all kind of graduated from their grad school programs, they’re all at that age — you know, once you get to be 23 it gets to be really tough in minor league baseball, let alone being 24,” Walter said. “I don’t anticipate a scenario where any of our grad school kids would be looking to come back.”
The juxtaposition of the draft regulations and the NCAA’s ruling that all spring student-athletes receive an extra year of eligibility is that there won’t be much of a market for undrafted seniors.
In essence, those players fall into a category of: You can’t play in the pros because there might not be minor league seasons, and your education is done so there’s no school to go back to.
“The reality is I think the people that get hurt the most in this are the seniors, because I just don’t see a scenario where those senior sign-type guys get a chance,” Walter said. “I think in other years, a guy like (Wake Forest senior pitcher) Bobby Hearn would probably get a chance to go play.
“But in a year like this, when the minor league season is in question, those senior signs probably aren’t going to be there like they’ve been in years past.”
