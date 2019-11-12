Columbia Wake Forest NCAA basketball

Olivier Sarr shoots over Columbia's Ike Nweke in the first half of the Deacons' 65-63 win over Columbia, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Joel Coliseum. 

Wake Forest’s junior forward has languished through 19 minutes in each of the first two games, shooting 3-for-14 and committing five turnovers.

For Manning, Sarr’s success needs to come from having more assertiveness.

“A lot of times he just thinks a little bit too much. He’s a very cerebral young man, sometimes it’s this or that,” Manning said. “Sometimes he gets in his way of his thinking because he’s such a nice kid, he thinks about so many other things.

“To be honest with you, we’re working on him to get a little bit more — I don’t want to say aggressive — but a little bit more, ‘dammit, I’m going to make it happen.’”

