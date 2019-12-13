Brown will suit up Saturday against the No. 23 Musketeers — but only after he takes a final exam for an acting class, a passion for Brown that’s morphed into becoming his minor.
The week has been full of final exams for the Deacons, with basketball providing more of a release than a lifestyle.
“We know there’s a little more stress in the air because of the academics and finals, but we tell our guys, ‘Step on the court and you’re in the sanctuary for a few hours, or a couple of hours,’” Manning said. “They’re taking heed to that, but when they leave this gym they know that they’ve gotta go hit the books and get prepared for finals.”
