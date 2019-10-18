It won’t be official who starts at quarterback for Wake Forest on Saturday night until the Deacons’ offense takes the field — even if Jamie Newman’s shoulder injury means he’s unable to play, he’s still likely to go through warm-up drills.
But if it is indeed Sam Hartman starting at quarterback, he’d have a full game to show what he already did in an abbreviated appearance last week.
Hartman, the sophomore who threw for nearly 2,000 yards in nine starts last season, now knows he doesn’t have to do it all for the Deacons’ offense to operate smoothly.
“You come in as a freshman and you think you’ve gotta do all these big extra things to win in college,” Hartman said, “yeah, you’re going to have to make plays here and there, but it’s just doing the job, following Coach R’s (offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero) system, trusting Coach (Dave) Clawson and then just trusting the guys around you.”
Clawson said Tuesday that Newman’s left shoulder injury was a day-to-day situation, and that he was sore and would be evaluated later in the week. It’s worth keeping in mind the Deacons are off next week before playing five games in November — so it might be an ideal time to give Newman, who’s leading the ACC in several passing and offensive categories, a week off.
How Hartman played last week against Louisville — completing 9 of 15 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns, adding a third score on the ground — provides more of a cushion and belief that Wake Forest can win with Hartman.
“He was ready to go. And that I think speaks to his maturity and his focus level and — it’s not easy,” Clawson said. “Especially when you were the starter, and then you go out there and (don’t) play for how many weeks and now all of a sudden, ‘We need you,’ and he went out there and he played really well.
“That was — to some degree I want to say we expect that, but when it happens you’re also really pleased.”
